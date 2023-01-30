Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 146 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,709,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $475.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.