Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,740 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

InMode Trading Down 1.4 %

InMode stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.