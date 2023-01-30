Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 1,664 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,565 shares of company stock worth $7,278,459 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN opened at $140.67 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

