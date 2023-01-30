Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

