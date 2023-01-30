Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 54.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $5,184,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

