Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

