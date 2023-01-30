Keebeck Alpha LP Has $287,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

POWI opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

