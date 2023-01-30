Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $248,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

LSCC stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

