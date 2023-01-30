Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $261,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $125.00 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

