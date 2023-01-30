Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $347,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 406,964 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 352,839 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.