Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,424 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

