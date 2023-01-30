Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $231.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

