Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $78.65 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.