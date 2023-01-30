Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average is $212.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.