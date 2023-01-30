Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

