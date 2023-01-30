Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.71.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

