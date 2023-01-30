Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,597.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

