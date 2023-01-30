Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.42 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

