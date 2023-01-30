Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 1,929 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

