Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 4,776 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $290.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

