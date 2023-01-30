Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $234,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 288.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

