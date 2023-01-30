Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $241,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 87.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

