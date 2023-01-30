Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $265,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

