Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $300,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.54 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

