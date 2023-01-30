Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $338,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

CAT stock opened at $262.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

