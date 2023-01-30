Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

