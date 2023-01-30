Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

