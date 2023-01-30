Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

KMPR stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

