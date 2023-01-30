KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $515.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals



United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

