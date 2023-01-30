Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

