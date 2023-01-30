Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,652 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.