Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE KMI opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,652 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
See Also
