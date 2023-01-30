KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Down 6.9 %

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $399.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.