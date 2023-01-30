KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

KWEB opened at $34.32 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

