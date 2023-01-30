Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 194.7% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 122,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 177,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

