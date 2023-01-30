Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $654.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 600 ($7.43) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

