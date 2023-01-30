Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

