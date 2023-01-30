Lannett Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 7th (NYSE:LCI)

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lannett by 83.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.