Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.