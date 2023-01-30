Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LVS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.96.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

