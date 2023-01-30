Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $254.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average is $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

