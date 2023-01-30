Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $769.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.88 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 97.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.