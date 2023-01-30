Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $6,939,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $445,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 833,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $48.86 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.