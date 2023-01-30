LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

