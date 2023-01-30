Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN opened at $324.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.