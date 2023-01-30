Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $409.49 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $409.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,623,075 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,598,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00431446 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $502.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
