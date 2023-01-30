Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$135.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31. Insiders sold a total of 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:L opened at C$120.99 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$95.01 and a 12-month high of C$126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.63.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

