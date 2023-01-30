Loop Capital Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $260.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.79.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day moving average of $234.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $295.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.