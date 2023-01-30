Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $379,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 456.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

