Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.18 on Monday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

