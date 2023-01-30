Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSCF stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.