Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSCF stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

