Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSCF stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.
About Lynas Rare Earths
